Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses quick gains after IMF staff-level agreement

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday saw quick gains following a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
KSE 100 Index gained over 400 points in light of positive sentiment spurred in the money market after the positive development on the economic side.
The market opened positively, up by 0.61pc to reach 65,902.63 points. Significant buying by the insurance sector and the IMF approval were key drivers of the market's upward movement.
The stock market's positive momentum was in line with expectations, as investors anticipated a smooth IMF review after the appointment of the new finance minister and the completion of all targets.
Furthermore, Pakistan dollar bonds saw an increase in trading value, with the 2027-maturing bond up 0.25 cents and the 2025 bond up 0.21 cents on the greenback.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
