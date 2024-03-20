ECP rejects nomination papers of Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Mahmood Khan for Senate elections 

ISLAMABAD – In another blow to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leaders, Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the nomination papers of Azam Swati and Murad Saeed, and other leaders for Senate election.

Several politicians filed nomination papers for 48 Senate seats that are up for grabs, with Imran Khan's party picking stalwarts for upper house elections.

Reports in local media suggest nomination papers of 8 candidates for technocrat seat in the Senate were declared valid while the papers of PTI leader Azam Swati for the same seat were rejected.

The nomination papers of Murad Saeed, former CM Mehmood Khan and Khurram Zeeshan were also turned down.

The electoral watchdog accepted nomination papers of six female candidates for the reserved seats for women.