PTI’s Tayyaba Raja criticises Sanam Javed for getting nomination for Senate seat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tayyaba Raja has strongly criticised the nomination of Sanam Javed as a candidate for the Senate by the party.

Taking to X, commonly known as Twitter, Tayyaba slammed Sanam for getting the nomination of the Senate seat. “It is not necessary to elevate on the sacrifices of the others.”

Tayyaba questioned how Sanam Javed's bail was granted repeatedly from the anti-terrorism court? Sanam Javed was arrested 8 times because she was granted bail 7 times.

She further said that the bails of Aliya Hamza and Tayyaba Raja were granted by the Lahore High Court after 9 months and 15 benches were broken, so how was it possible for someone to get bail repeatedly from the ATC?

Raja questioned how the media coverage of any woman was not possible, but how was it allowed for only one person to make headlines? We are all silent until Imran Khan returns; everyone will speak soon, she added.