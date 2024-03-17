PTI’s Tayyaba Raja criticises Sanam Javed for getting nomination for Senate seat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tayyaba Raja has strongly criticised the nomination of Sanam Javed as a candidate for the Senate by the party.
Taking to X, commonly known as Twitter, Tayyaba slammed Sanam for getting the nomination of the Senate seat. “It is not necessary to elevate on the sacrifices of the others.”
Tayyaba questioned how Sanam Javed's bail was granted repeatedly from the anti-terrorism court? Sanam Javed was arrested 8 times because she was granted bail 7 times.
She further said that the bails of Aliya Hamza and Tayyaba Raja were granted by the Lahore High Court after 9 months and 15 benches were broken, so how was it possible for someone to get bail repeatedly from the ATC?
Raja questioned how the media coverage of any woman was not possible, but how was it allowed for only one person to make headlines? We are all silent until Imran Khan returns; everyone will speak soon, she added.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.