Zubab Rana shares Iftar pictures from Walled City of Lahore

Zubab Rana is a beautiful and talented Pakistani TV actress known for her roles in drama serials like Mere Khudaya and Bandish.

Zubab impressed fans in her role as Aleena in Mere Khudaya and as Hania in Bandish. Her role as Aleena in Mere Khudaya earned her a nomination for the Best Emerging Talent at the Lux Style Awards.

Zubab is very popular on social media. As she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone, she keeps her fans and followers updated about what's going on in her professional and personal life.

In the latest Instagram post, Zubab shared two photos from her Iftar at a restaurant inside the Walled City of Lahore.

Recently, the ‘’Fitrat’’ star dropped a fresh pack of clicks to leave her fans swooning. She was seen posing for the camera in a boisterous fashion. She was seen putting on a purplish ensemble, complimented by some makeup.

Her bold poses for the pictures left users unhappy. Fans said that she has now started wearing bold outfits like other actresses. Many believed that she has become bolder since her father’s death. Others are suggesting that she is attempting to emulate Jennifer Winget.