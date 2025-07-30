SBP announces first monetary policy of FY2025-26 today

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the first monetary policy of the new fiscal year 2025-26 today (Wednesday).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet under the chairmanship of the SBP Governor to review key economic indicators and determine the policy rate.

The central bank had previously maintained the interest rate at 11 percent.

The SBP has already released its monetary policy schedule for the fiscal year 2025-26, under which it will issue eight policy statements.

As per the schedule, the next monetary policy decisions will be announced on September 15, October 27, and December 15 this year.

In 2026, the monetary policies are scheduled for January 26, March 9, April 27, and June 15. The policy decisions will guide the benchmark interest rate and are considered a key tool in managing inflation and economic growth.

The financial sector and investors are closely watching today’s announcement for any potential adjustments in the interest rate.