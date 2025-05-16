Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw another increase both internationally and in Pakistan.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold rose by $9 per ounce, pushing the new international rate to $3,177 per ounce.

Similarly, in the local market, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 900 per tola, reaching Rs 336,100. The price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 772, now standing at Rs 288,151.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, silver rates in the country remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver stayed steady at Rs 3,377, while 10 grams of silver remained at Rs 2,895.