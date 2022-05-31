Ghee, cooking oil prices go up by Rs213 per kg at utility stores
ISLAMABAD – Amid a sharp rise in the prices of most essential kitchen items, the federal government has increased the prices of cooking oil and ghee by Rs208 and Rs213 per litre and kilogram, respectively.
Reports in the local media said the prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee have witnessed a sharp increase.
A notification regarding the increase in prices has been issued and the new prices will be effective from June 1.
The price of the quality cooking oil brands such as Dalda of five liter tin jumped from Rs 2,105 to Rs2,655 while prices of other cooking oil brands also jacked up amid soaring inflation.
source: social media
Prices of several kitchen items have sharply increased after an unprecedented increase in petroleum prices in the local market. Prices of chicken meat, vegetables, fresh milk, yogurt, sugar, flour, grocery and confectionery items, and other non-essential items have spiked.
Pakistan increases petroleum prices by Rs30 per ... 10:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led coalition government has finally taken a hard step to hike the petroleum prices by Rs30 ...
Meanwhile, buyers lamented soaring prices, saying that commodities are completely out of the purchasing power with no increase in income.
