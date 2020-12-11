Master Changan Motors unveils the all-new Changan Alsvin – Pakistan’s 1st Euro-5 Smart Sedan

KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Limited has proudly unveiled the latest generation, Pakistan’s first Euro-5 Smart sedan car, the Changan Alsvin, at a press conference held in Karachi on 11th December, 2020 at the Marriott Hotel.

The Changan Alsvin is one of the most anxiously awaited sedans by not only car fanatics but mass-market consumers. The design language of the Changan Alsvin expresses it as a ‘smart sedan’ due to its unmatched technology, comfort, and luxury all while providing the nimbleness of a hatchback, and that too at an accessible price – truly standing by its motto – “Drive Your Dreams”.

Danial Malik – CEO of Master Changan Motors – explained some of the exclusive features, “The Alsvin brings the Pakistani consumers an impressive array of automotive technology that is being introduced for the first time in Pakistan these include; Pakistan's first Euro5 engine, Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Start-Stop Technology (SST), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a 7 inch Human Machine Interface (HMI) that allows the user to reconfigure multiple functions such as air conditioning, lighting, and locks.”

He added, “The Alsvin will provide the best value in its class with features that previously did not exist in the subcompact sedan segment such as the Electronic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Powerful Projector headlamps, Super Electronic Power Steering (Super EPS), reverse camera coupled with parking sensors and dynamic guidelines and heated side view mirrors.” It is pertinent to mention that the vehicle will be very safe due to its high tensile body, dual airbags, seatbelts, and the modern projector headlamp which doesn’t require an additional fog lamp.

The Alsvin is powered by a Bluecore VVT 1.37L (95 hp & 135nm torque) or 1.5L (105 hp & 145nm torque) engine, which is complemented by a beautiful front grill giving it an aggressive yet elegant exterior, while the interior has a sporty cockpit that is balanced with a plush ivory beige cabin. The Alsvin will surely be Pakistan's most technologically advanced subcompact sedan, which promises an effortless driving experience.

Master Changan Motors is offering the Alsvin in three variants. The first is the 1.37-litre smart manual transmission variant. Alongside this, the car has 1.5 litres 5-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission (DCT); and at the top of the line, will be the luxurious “Lumiere” edition with 1.5-litre DCT packed with features customers in this segment could previously only have dreamt of.

Shabbir Uddin – Director Sales & Marketing – explaining the marketing strategy commented, “For long, customers had no other option but to opt for a bare bone hatchback or a feature packed yet used imported vehicle. Now Changan is offering a complete sedan that is loaded with features and brings them within the reach of consumers. Simply put, the Alsvin is designed by a world class team that pushes the status quo, for people that are sick of the status quo.”

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2020-12-11/master-changan-motors-unveils-the-all-new-changan-alsvin-pakistan-s-1st-euro-5-smart-sedan-1607712458-1179.jpeg

The first locally produced Alsvin is all set to be rolled off the assembly line within a few days, from the company’s state-of-the-art plant that not only brings international standards to the local market but will also be the RHD export hub for Changan vehicles across the world.

Danial Malik, expressed great pride in introducing Pakistan’s best smart sedan car, saying, “Here at Master Changan, we dream of an auto industry where the customer doesn’t have to compromise on his or her dreams” and envisions an auto industry which is a “Win-Win” for all stakeholders; one where the customer wins, the dealers win, the auto part manufactures win and the nation wins.

Master Group of Industries is one of the oldest and most trusted brands of Pakistan since 1963. It caters to a variety of industries; mattress, and sleep industry – Master MoltyFoam & Master Celeste, office furniture and services – Master Offisys,Textile – Master Textiles, power generation – Master Wind Energy, Chemicals – Master Thermoshield, and automotive – Master Motors and Procon Engineering.

Master Motors has had major successes in the automotive industry and since 2002 has successfully introduced brands such as Foton, Mitsubishi Fuso, and Yutong, the company has continued to meet customer demand across various segments.

Master Changan Motors Limited acquired Greenfield status under the Auto policy 2016-2021 and entered into a joint venture with Changan automobile with an initial investment of $100 million - the largest investment of its kind by an OEM in Pakistan's history. The company established a plant in Karachi with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units. The JV further invested $36 million to introduce the Alsvin in Pakistan and aims to bring in a couple of more exciting models by June 2021.

Changan is China’s No.1 domestic automotive brand consecutively for the last 10 consecutive years. The company invests 5% of its annual revenues in R&D giving it the best capability in automotive technology this has allowed them to introduce level 3 autonomous driving in China. Changan has a wide range of beautifully designed and high-quality sedans, SUVs, MVPs, LCVs and is well on its way to electrifying all its models by 2022. In their next phase, Master Changan Motors plans to introduce these electric vehicles in Pakistan as well.

Changan Alsvin booking starts from January 2021 and customers can pre-book their vehicles without paying anything on their website to avail a limited time offer of 1-year free-maintenance services on their brand new Alsvin.