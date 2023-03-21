President Alvi writes to Indonesian counterpart; seeks support for Pakistani businessman

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday wrote a letter to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo seeking his support to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani investor Malik Muhammad Asif in his business matters.
The president said that both Pakistan and Indonesia were close friends and also bilateral partners, in the context of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
He said the two countries had strived to the promotion of economic and trade ties, besides facilitating the businessmen.
The letter said that Pakistani investor Malik Asif had also registered his complaint with Indonesian authorities, through Pakistan’s embassy, but the matter was yet unresolved.
Earlier, the businessman had also requested President Alvi to seek the intervention of his Indonesian counterpart for the resolution of his problem on the fairgrounds.
Through the letter, the president had requested his Indonesian counterpart to personally look into the matter for a swift redressal.
President Alvi also conveyed good wishes to President Widodo as well as the Indonesian people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.