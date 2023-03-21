President Alvi writes to Indonesian counterpart; seeks support for Pakistani businessman

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday wrote a letter to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo seeking his support to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani investor Malik Muhammad Asif in his business matters.

The president said that both Pakistan and Indonesia were close friends and also bilateral partners, in the context of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

He said the two countries had strived to the promotion of economic and trade ties, besides facilitating the businessmen.

The letter said that Pakistani investor Malik Asif had also registered his complaint with Indonesian authorities, through Pakistan’s embassy, but the matter was yet unresolved.

Earlier, the businessman had also requested President Alvi to seek the intervention of his Indonesian counterpart for the resolution of his problem on the fairgrounds.

Through the letter, the president had requested his Indonesian counterpart to personally look into the matter for a swift redressal.

President Alvi also conveyed good wishes to President Widodo as well as the Indonesian people.