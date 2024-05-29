World’s largest cargo ship 'MSC Anna' docks at Karachi port 

KARACHI – The world’s largest container vessel, MSC Anna, docked at the South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT) in Karachi on Wednesday.

It marks a significant milestone for the maritime industry of the South Asian country. A spokesperson for Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said, the arrival of the MSC Anna depicts the nation’s advancing maritime capabilities.

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, General Manager of Operations KPT, was on hand to oversee the event, underscoring its importance for SAPT and the broader maritime sector.

His presence at the terminal emphasised the monumental nature of the occasion for the country’s shipping industry.

The ship, which is carrying 19,638 containers, will offload its cargo and is scheduled to depart after a one-day stopover.