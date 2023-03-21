US report paints a gloomy picture of human rights situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The US State Department has expressed concerns over human rights in Pakistan, pointing out several cases of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and discrimination against women, and children.
The recent report, which was released as part of a series of reports on several nations, flagged severe human rights violations committed against various groups, including media personnel.
It mentioned arrests and enforced disappearances at the hands of state forces in South Asian nation. It picked lack of government accountability, and abuses, including corruption and misconduct, as key issues, and further added that such cases end with no punishments which fosters a culture of impunity among perpetrators.
The State Department in its executive summary mentioned that authorities seldom investigated or punished government officials for reported human rights abuses or acts of corruption.
Respect for the integrity of the person, respect for civil liberties, freedom to participate in the political process, corruption and lack of transparency in government, governmental posture towards the international and non-governmental investigation of alleged abuses of human rights, discrimination and societal abuses and workers rights were seven parts of the report.
It further mentioned curbs on freedom of expression and media in the country and the torture of journalists was also denounced.
The report noted that the law provides for freedom of expression, including for members of the press, but constitutional restrictions exist, pointing out threats, harassment, abductions, violence, and killings that led journalists and editors to practice self-censorship.
Law enforcers are under the jurisdiction of provincial governments, it said, adding that scores of cases of discrimination against women, children and workers have been pointed out.
Besides Pakistan, US State Department also covered violations of human rights in India, mentioning that the violations continued and restrictions on freedom of expression and press continue under Narendra Modi’s government.
It condemned the incidents of police violence and extrajudicial killings under BJP regime. Violent acts continued last year, adding that there have been few investigations or prosecutions of human rights abuses by Indian forces.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.