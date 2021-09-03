Punjab announces closure of schools due to rising Covid-19 cases
The Punjab government on Friday announced closure of schools from September 6 to September 11 due to rising cases of coronavirus.
Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas took to the Twitter and announced the decision.
He wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families.”
ANNOUNCEMENT:— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021
On Friday, at least 57 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,787 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.
