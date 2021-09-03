Pakistan reports 3,787 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 57 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,787 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,035 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,171,578.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,595 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,055,467. The national positivity has recorded at 6.33 percent.

Statistics 3 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,745

Positive Cases: 3787

Positivity % : 6.33%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 3, 2021

At least 435,159 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 397,694 in Punjab 163,677 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100,242 in Islamabad, 32,329 in Balochistan, 32,484 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,993 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,745 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,931,365 since the first case was reported.