Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after contracting COVID19
Web Desk
09:56 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The health condition of former Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has reportedly worsened after contracting novel COVID-19, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday.

Report quoting sources said the health of 85-year-old ‘Mohsin-e-Pakistan’ has worsened after testing positive for the novel disease on August 26. Khan was first shifted to a private medical facility in the country’s federal capital.

Later, Khan, who is colloquially known as the ‘father of Pakistan's atomic weapons program’, was shifted to the COVID-19 ward of a military hospital on August 28.

He is reportedly under the surveillance of medical experts as the Pakistani nuclear physicist is suffering from chronic ailments for some time.

Earlier in September 2019, he had refuted the reports circulating around regarding his death, saying that he is completely fine and healthy by the grace of Allah Almighty. Speaking in a video message, he added, “Nation is worried after the reports about me. However, I’m fine and by the grace of Allah, I am healthy as well.”

Meanwhile, the Covid pandemic is not coming under control in the South Asian country despite curbs with the number of active cases nearing the 100,000 mark.

The latest figures show that the death toll from the novel virus currently stands at 25,889 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,163,688.

