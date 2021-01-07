PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti dies of coronavirus
Web Desk
12:33 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti dies of coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Munira Yamin Satti on Thursday has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

The PML-N lawmaker was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

Sources said Satti contracted the Covid several days ago; she battled the deadly virus for many days but breathed her last today.

Munira Yamin Satti was the daughter of former provincial minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yameen.

Pakistan reports 2,482 fresh coronavirus cases, ... 10:03 AM | 7 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 50 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,482 new cases have ...

Pakistan has reported 50 deaths and 2,482 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The national tally of infections has surged to 495,075 while the death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511.

PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to ... 09:44 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel ...

More From This Category
Karachi conjoined twins successfully separated in ...
01:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Pakistan hails second round of Intra-Afghan peace ...
12:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Several roads blocked in Karachi, Quetta as ...
11:34 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
Machh Massacre – Maryam, Bilawal to visit ...
10:41 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,482 fresh coronavirus cases, ...
10:03 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Shehbaz ...
11:55 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani cinema
07:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr