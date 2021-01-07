PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti dies of coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Munira Yamin Satti on Thursday has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.
The PML-N lawmaker was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.
Sources said Satti contracted the Covid several days ago; she battled the deadly virus for many days but breathed her last today.
Munira Yamin Satti was the daughter of former provincial minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yameen.
Pakistan reports 2,482 fresh coronavirus cases, ...
ISLAMABAD – At least 50 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,482 new cases have ...
Pakistan has reported 50 deaths and 2,482 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.
The national tally of infections has surged to 495,075 while the death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511.
PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to ...
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel ...
