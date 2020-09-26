Balochistan suggests delay in reopening schools amid rising COVID-19 infections
QUETTA – Balochistan will propose to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to extend the reopening of primary schools in the province from 30th of this month to 15th of next month in the wake of increasing rising coronavirus cases, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.
In a televised statement on Saturday, Spokesperson of the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani said 427 cases were reported in last ten days which is “alarming.” Also, Chief Minister Jam Kamal has expressed his concern over the surge in infections in the southwestern province.
He added that the committees led by deputy commissioners have been formed in all districts to determine actual situation of the pandemic resurgence.
بلوچستان حکومت #NCOC کو پرائمری اسکول کھولنے کی تاریخ میں 15دن توسیع کرنےکی تجویز پیش کریگی۔— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) September 25, 2020
وزیراعلی بلوچستان @jam_kamal کاتعلیمی اداروں میں #کورونا کیسز میں اضافہ پر تشویش۔
کورونا وائرس کی دوسری لہر کا سامنا ہے،عوام کو سمجھنا اور محتاط رہنا ہوگا،
وزیر اعلی صاحب کا عوام سےاپیل
Wearing masks has been made compulsory and anyone violating it in schools would be fined. He urged the people of Balochistan to follow the SoPs to prevent the second wave of COVID-19.
This week, the NCOC allowed the resumption of secondary classes on September 23.
Classes for Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, have already resumed since September 15.
