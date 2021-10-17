Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in three months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its lowest daily Covid death toll in three months, with 17 people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said Sunday.

The last lowest daily coronavirus death toll was recorded by the country on July 11 after 15 people died from the infection.

Statistics 17 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,831

Positive Cases: 720

Positivity %: 1.60%

Deaths : 17

Patients on Critical Care: 1958 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 17, 2021

In the last 24 hours, 44,831 tests of coronavirus were conducted across the country, NCOC said. Of them, 720 new infections were detected. The positivity rate for the deadly virus has dropped to 1.60 percent.

The total caseload of the country now stands at 1,264,384 while the death toll has soared to 28,269. The number of total active cases stands at 26,974 in Pakistan whereas 1,958 are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has eased COVID-induced restrictions allowing businesses to stay open seven days a week following the fall in the number of new COVID cases.

The government has also allowed wedding halls to raise the number of guests for indoor functions cinemas and shrines can also be visited by fully vaccinated citizens.