Pakistan to vaccinate people above 40 years of age from tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Citizens above 40 years can register for the Covid-19 vaccination starting tomorrow, National Command and Operation Center Chief Asad Umar said Monday.

Federal Planning and Development Minister on Monday took to Twitter. In today's NCOC, the meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group, he wrote on the microblogging site.

If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register, the ruling party leader further added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to open walk-in vaccination for people over 50 years. The south asian country is currently vaccinating people with Chinese vaccines.

According to the official data, more than 1.8 million people have been inoculated in the country so far. The government aimed to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of 2021.

