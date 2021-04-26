3 injured in scuffle after a man ‘intentionally’ coughs on other in Mardan
Share
PESHAWAR – At least 3 men injured amid a violent brawl in the second-largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a guy ‘purposely’ coughed right on the face of another man.
The bizarre incident reportedly occurred in the Sultan Mehmood area of Katlanag tehsil of the Mardan district on Sunday, when the argument among the two started over coughing erupted into a physical quarrel, injuring three people on the spot.
Locals informed the local cops which rushed to the site and handled the situation. Rescue personnel moved the injured persons to the nearest medical facility.
Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except ... 04:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday announced that the government has approved the ...
Meanwhile, the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sunday enforced a complete lockdown in district Mardan for seven days as the ratio of positive cases of novel Covid-19 in the district currently soared over 40 percent.
'Height of infection' – Coronavirus reaches ... 02:02 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Amid the COVID-19 infection gripping the entire world, the deadly coronavirus has not even spared the highest mountain ...
-
- LIVE: PM Imran virtually addresses 77th Session of UNESCAP01:53 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 3 injured in scuffle after a man ‘intentionally’ coughs on other ...01:24 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan to vaccinate people above 40 years of age from tomorrow12:58 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Sindh closes all educational institutions as Covid third wave ...12:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Aiman Khan criticised over latest viral video02:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021