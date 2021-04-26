3 injured in scuffle after a man ‘intentionally’ coughs on other in Mardan

PESHAWAR – At least 3 men injured amid a violent brawl in the second-largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a guy ‘purposely’ coughed right on the face of another man.

The bizarre incident reportedly occurred in the Sultan Mehmood area of Katlanag tehsil of the Mardan district on Sunday, when the argument among the two started over coughing erupted into a physical quarrel, injuring three people on the spot.

Locals informed the local cops which rushed to the site and handled the situation. Rescue personnel moved the injured persons to the nearest medical facility.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sunday enforced a complete lockdown in district Mardan for seven days as the ratio of positive cases of novel Covid-19 in the district currently soared over 40 percent.