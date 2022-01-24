Pakistan logs 7,195 new infections, 8 deaths as Covid positivity rises to 12.5pc
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 7,195 new Covid infections during the last 24 hours amid alarming rise in cases of novel virus.

The recent data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) platform shows 8 deaths in the last 24 hours while the overall death toll has now surged to 29,105 amid the alarming trend.

Meanwhile, the country's cases toll jumped to 1,374,800 while the national Covid positivity ratio jumped to 12.53 percent.

Pakistan conducted a total of 57,501 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,113. Around 833 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,369,07.

The country of around 221 million is currently facing its fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, and cases of Omicron variant are rising in the country.

Amid this outbreak, several politicians, judges and celebrities have been infected, according to media reports.

