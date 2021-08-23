Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses grim mark of 25,000
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed the grim figure of 25,000 on Monday, as Sindh province continued to report the highest number of fresh cases in the country.
Amid the recent uptick in Covid cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 80 new deaths and 3,772 new infections.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,127,584 whereas around 3,107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.
Statistics 23 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 23, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,881
Positive Cases: 3772
Positivity % : 7.0%
Deaths : 80
As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,919 while the national positivity stands at 7.0 percent.
At least 420,955coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 380,844 in Punjab 157,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,390 in Islamabad, 31,845 in Balochistan, 30,746 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,656 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 11,557 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,612 in Sindh, 4,797 KP, 852 in Islamabad, 680 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 170 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 53,881 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,276,450 since the first case was reported.
