European Union, ADB seek PIA’s help for evacuation of stranded officials in Kabul
Share
ISLAMABAD – The European Union (EU) has approached Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the evacuation of their stranded employees from Afghanistan.
In a letter to PIA CEO and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, EU envoy to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has requested a special aircraft for evacuation of members of an EU delegation and their dependents stranded in Kabul on humanitarian grounds.
“At this stage, we would ask for a flight from Kabul airport to Islamabad International Airport for direct further transit to EU through another aircraft made available by EU and evacuation of 420 persons is envisaged, with 251 in the first priority for which a list has been made,” the letter reads.
The ambassador further requested that the passengers would leave the aircraft and stay some days in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also approached Pakistan’s national flag carrier for the safe evacuation of the staff from Kabul.
According to the letter, around 290 passengers would be part of this evacuation, of which 162 would be ADB staff and their families and Afghan nationals and the remaining are Filipino nationals stranded in Afghanistan.
Following the requests, Arshad Malik said that the PIA management is trying to evacuate the foreign nationals from Kabul at the earliest while he mentioned no security arrangements in Kabul.
On Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended its flight operations for Kabul after evacuating around 2000 people.
PIA suspends flight operation to Kabul 08:08 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operation to Afghanistan ...
- European Union, ADB seek PIA’s help for evacuation of stranded ...09:58 AM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses grim mark of 25,00009:40 AM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:18 AM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 August 202108:55 AM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz’s son gets married amid clashes outside London hotel11:50 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shares new bold photos with her ...05:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut by sharing letter from Afghan ...04:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill set stage ablaze with breathtaking dance ...02:02 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021