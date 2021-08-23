Police expand scale of probe in TikToker assault case as 34 more arrested

LAHORE – The law enforcers in the TikToker assault case expanded the radius of investigation to other cities as 34 more accused have been arrested from South Punjab.

On the directives of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, police operations are underway to detain all suspects involved in violence and assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Reports quoting sources said the police investigation scope was expanded to other districts of the province to trace the suspects and raids were being conducted in Faisalabad, Kasur, and Sheikhupura.

Geo-fencing, Nadra records, CCTV footage, and modern technology are being used to apprehend the suspects from different districts. As for now, the police have interrogated more than 400 suspects in connection with the tragic incident. Meanwhile, a Lahore local court has ordered an identification parade.

A police team has been deployed at the house of TikTok star Ayesha Akram, who was harassed and molested by a mob of hundreds of people at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

Man who filmed rickshaw harassment arrested in ... 10:29 AM | 23 Aug, 2021 LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital apprehended the biker who captured the video of a woman getting ...

Earlier, eight policemen have been deployed inside and outside the victim’s house and nobody is allowed to meet her without her prior permission. The victim revealed that her parents have fallen sick due to the mental torture caused by the incident.