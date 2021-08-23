Former Afghan PM warns India to refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Former Afghan Prime Minister and prominent leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has warned India to refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The Hezb-e-Islami chief has urged the Modi-led BJP government to refrain from interfering in the internal matters of war raged country while he lauded the efforts of Pakistan for conflict resolution in Afghanistan.

The 72-year-old while speaking from Kabul said “India should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan”. Adding that, “New Delhi should respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan and should not fight Kashmir war from Afghan soil”.

Hikmatyar, while commending the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said his stance on a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue is valuable for regional stability.

Formal talks amongst the Afghan groups to form an inclusive government would start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in the next few days, he said while expressing hope that the next government in Kabul would be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Hikmatyar said that there was a realization among all stakeholders that Afghan political leaders and the Taliban need to formally hold dialogue to form the new government in Afghanistan, adding that informal interactions were taking place and soon these contacts would convert into formal talks.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on the Hizb-e-Islami chief at his office in Afghanistan’s capital. Both sides discussed ongoing talks between the Taliban and political groups for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

https://twitter.com/ambmansoorkhan/status/1429382954736828418