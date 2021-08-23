Maryam Nawaz shares rare pictures of son’s wedding

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has shared unseen pictures of Junaid Safdar’s wedding that was held in the British capital on Sunday.

In the pictures shared by PML-N vice president, the groom Junaid Safdar can be seen signing the marriage application form.

Maryam, who earlier announced that she would not request the government to allow her to travel to London for the ceremony, shared the pictures from the nikah on Twitter. “May Allah keep you safe and happy”, she captioned the post.

اللّہ ہمیشہ خوش اور آباد رکھے ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/AJTUzxl2xQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 22, 2021

Maryam and Capt. Retd. Safdar could not make it to London to attend their son’s wedding ceremony in wake of the corruption cases they were facing in Pakistan, while Junaid’s Grandfather Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony and filled the gap. Maryam Nawaz participated in the ceremony of her son through a video link.

The wedding was held at The Lanesborough, an expensive 5-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.

In the other pictures from the wedding, the ousted PM and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were at the wedding and sat right beside the groom as he signed the nikah papers.

Meanwhile, Suleman Shahbaz and his wife were also spotted at the wedding as the couple posed with the newlyweds.

On the other hand, a group of people who appeared to be Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf supporters staged a protest against PML-N supremo outside the venue, while PML-N workers disperse the group.