Lagay Pyari - Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan's new song wins hearts

01:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo is still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world with their upcoming song.

Winning hearts, Falak recently shared that the couple is gearing up for their second collaboration which is a beautiful song named “Lagay Pyari”.

With the teaser dropping, the duo's massive fan following is eager to enjoy the sizzling chemistry of the couple onscreen.

The netizens are loving the teaser of Falak Shabir's  "Lagay Pyari" Expectations are really high too.

01:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

