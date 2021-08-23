Sindh schools allowed to resume classes with fully vaccinated staff from August 30
KARACHI – Schools in Sindh are allowed to resume classes with fully vaccinates staff from August 30, provincial education minister Sardar Shah said Monday.
Speaking in a presser, the PPP leader said all the schools that have fully vaccinated staff can resume classes with 50 percent while the institutions that failed to complete the pre-requisite will not be allowed to resume classes.
Shah, while emphasizing the vaccination against the novel virus, said there’s no other way to curb the virus spread without getting the anti covid jab. We will have no option rather closing the schools in the coming weeks if we allowed them now to resume classes without vaccination.
The sooner we all get jabbed, the sooner we get rid of the global pandemic, he said.
Earlier, the authorities closed all public and private schools across the South Eastern province till further orders of the Sindh government.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said that teachers, staff, and parents should be vaccinated before schools reopen.

