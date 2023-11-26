Karachi, Hyderabad to have more rains today

KARACHI – More rain is expected on Sunday evening and night in Karachi, Hyderabad, and certain areas of Sindh, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The synoptic situation indicates that a westerly wave trough is hitting the southern and upper regions of the nation and is expected to linger over most of them until Monday.

In light of these circumstances, cloudy weather is predicted for Sunday evening and night in the majority of Sindh's districts.

But throughout that time, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are predicted in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Tando Jam.

Met dept. predicted that the southern regions of the province could be be partly cloudy while other majority districts could be dry.

On Monday and Tuesday, Karachi's low temperature will likely to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Monday and Tuesday's low temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 13 to 15 C.

Yesterday, Karachi and various Sindh cities experienced cold weather with rain and hailstorms. Heavy rainfall was noted in areas like Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar in Karachi, while drizzles persisted in II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Defence, Clifton, and nearby localities. These weather conditions led to power outages in several regions.

Hyderabad and its vicinity remained under cloudy skies throughout the day, witnessing light and heavy rainfall in areas like Latifabad, Jamshoro, and Thana Bula Khan.

Furthermore, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, and Mirpurkhas are also anticipated to experience rain along with gusty winds.