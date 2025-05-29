Karachi Weather Update: Heatwave Alert issued for Sindh capital amid scorching temp.

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is reeling under fierce heatwave with temperatures soaring near 40C with high humidity.

Amid the scorching weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued heatstroke advisory for port city which braces for extreme temperatures.

The provincial capital is currently experiencing hot and dry weather conditions, along with high humidity levels reaching 70-80 percent. The absence of sea breeze has significantly worsened the situation, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly heatstroke.

Masses have been advised to precautionary measures, including staying indoors during peak heat hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., avoiding direct sunlight, and staying well-hydrated.

It said hot winds are blowing from southeast and partial return of the sea breeze is expected in the evening, but no rainfall is forecast. Clear skies and persistent hot weather are likely to continue over the coming days.

Parts of Sindh and Balochistan are reeling under heatwave conditions, with no immediate relief in sight. In Punjab, high temperatures dominate, though scattered showers are expected in some areas later in the day.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas, Met Office said, while hailstorm and rains are also in Kashmir, Potohar region and upper KP in coming days.