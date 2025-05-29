No More Over Charging! Take your own Meter Reading with New Govt App

ISLAMABAD – You can keep a record and manage your electricity bill as the government’s new scheme changes a lot to old system.

In major step toward empowering electricity consumers and curbing the longstanding issue of overbilling, the federal government announced launch of “Apna Meter Apni Reading” scheme. The initiative will allow consumers to submit their electricity meter readings via a mobile application, ensuring greater transparency and accuracy in monthly billing.

The announcement came during meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy (Power), where key issues including tariff relief, power theft, and subsidy distribution were discussed.

Apna Meter Apni Reading scheme

Energy Minister Owais Leghari shared details of new scheme, saying it will soon be officially launched by . “We are giving control back to the people,” he said. “Consumers will be able to take a picture of their meter reading and submit it through an app, reducing chances of overbilling and disputes.”

The minister also highlighted government’s efforts to provide relief to low-consumption electricity users. According to him, electricity has been made 56% cheaper for those consuming up to 100 units and 48% cheaper for those using between 101 and 200 units.

In an effort to make subsidy distribution more targeted, the government is linking subsidies with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). “We want to ensure that only the truly deserving benefit from subsidies,” Leghari noted, while also emphasizing the need to update the BISP database for greater accuracy.

Minister further reaffirmed Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to affordable electricity and reform in the energy sector, saying they already saved public Rs3,400 billion by ending certain Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements.