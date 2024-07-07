PM Shehbaz Sharif orders FIA investigation into overcharged electricity bills

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered Power Division to suspend officials of power distribution companies who added extra units to electricity bills of inflation hit people.
As Pakistanis bear the brunt of inflated bills, it was reported that some extra units were added to electricity bills this month.
Amid outrage and plethora of complaints, PM Shehbaz calls it cruelty. The premier said whoever has done this has done an injustice to the poor.
The premier also directed FIA to investigate these issues, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing. He stressed severe punishment for officials who included extra units in consumers' monthly bills.
In the meeting, PM Sharif called for accelerating efforts towards renewable energy for power generation, stressing that Pakistan can no longer afford to produce power from imported fuel.
The premier called for the immediate shutdown of dysfunctional government-run power units and those generating expensive electricity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
