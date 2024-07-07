PM Shehbaz Sharif orders FIA investigation into overcharged electricity bills

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered Power Division to suspend officials of power distribution companies who added extra units to electricity bills of inflation hit people.

As Pakistanis bear the brunt of inflated bills, it was reported that some extra units were added to electricity bills this month.

Amid outrage and plethora of complaints, PM Shehbaz calls it cruelty. The premier said whoever has done this has done an injustice to the poor.

The premier also directed FIA to investigate these issues, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing. He stressed severe punishment for officials who included extra units in consumers' monthly bills.

In the meeting, PM Sharif called for accelerating efforts towards renewable energy for power generation, stressing that Pakistan can no longer afford to produce power from imported fuel.

The premier called for the immediate shutdown of dysfunctional government-run power units and those generating expensive electricity.