Lahore Weather Update: Widespread monsoon rains to hit Punjab capital today

LAHORE – Monsoon rains arrived in Punjab, bringing respite from scorching heat. Heavy rains flooded streets, disrupted power supply and caused widespread disruption in several cities.
Parts of Pakistan including provincial capital Lahore will receive significant monsoon rains on Sunday, as the new weather system bring relief for masses. It however caused urban flooding, traffic jams and power outages.
In its latest advisory, Met Office said rain and thundershower are expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.
On Sunday, temperature in Lahore was recorded at 28 before noon while it can hit 33 degrees. Humidity remains at 80 percent with winds recorded at 23km/h.
Torrential rains are expected to trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, and hill torrents while heavy rains could lead to urban flooding in the Pothohar region, as well as in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Faisalabad during the same period.
Landslides may also occur in vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Over the weekend, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper and central regions of Pakistan while a new westerly wave is impacting most upper and central parts of the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
