Lahore Weather Update: Widespread monsoon rains to hit Punjab capital today

LAHORE – Monsoon rains arrived in Punjab, bringing respite from scorching heat. Heavy rains flooded streets, disrupted power supply and caused widespread disruption in several cities.

Parts of Pakistan including provincial capital Lahore will receive significant monsoon rains on Sunday, as the new weather system bring relief for masses. It however caused urban flooding, traffic jams and power outages.

In its latest advisory, Met Office said rain and thundershower are expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

On Sunday, temperature in Lahore was recorded at 28 before noon while it can hit 33 degrees. Humidity remains at 80 percent with winds recorded at 23km/h.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Torrential rains are expected to trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, and hill torrents while heavy rains could lead to urban flooding in the Pothohar region, as well as in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Faisalabad during the same period.

Landslides may also occur in vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the weekend, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper and central regions of Pakistan while a new westerly wave is impacting most upper and central parts of the country.