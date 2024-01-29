Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week

Pakistan's capital Islamabad is set to experience rainfall in the next few days under the influence of new weather system.
In its fresh advisory, PMD said cloudy weather with rain is likely in Islamabad and surrounding during morning hours.
The rains will bring much relief from dry cold weather as temperature remains below average in city. The new weather system will end dense fog that disrupted air and road travel.
A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts for next few days.
On Monday, the daytime temperature remains around 13, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 150 which is unhealthy for public.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while cloudy in upper Parts. However, rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab.
During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -06 in Kalam, Malamjabba -5, Gupis -04, Astore and Hunza -03.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
