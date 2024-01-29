Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week
Pakistan's capital Islamabad is set to experience rainfall in the next few days under the influence of new weather system.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said cloudy weather with rain is likely in Islamabad and surrounding during morning hours.

The rains will bring much relief from dry cold weather as temperature remains below average in city. The new weather system will end dense fog that disrupted air and road travel.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts for next few days.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Monday, the daytime temperature remains around 13, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 150 which is unhealthy for public.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while cloudy in upper Parts. However, rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -06 in Kalam, Malamjabba -5, Gupis -04, Astore and Hunza -03.

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered rains this week

