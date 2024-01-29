Search

Pakistan wins big at Travel and Adventure Show: Details inside

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Caption: Source: @PtdcOfficial (Twitter)

NEW YORK - Pakistan was awarded the ‘Best In-Show – International Tourism Development’ award as it participated in the Travel and Adventure Show, 2024.

The event which was held in New York saw participation from over 550 of the top destinations, tour companies, cruise lines, and travel providers from around the world. 

The event was scheduled from Jan 27 to 28 and was attended by around 190 countries with a focus on highlighting the unique features of the countries to attract tourists.

Pakistan had also set up its Pavilion in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan’s Consulate General in New York and private sector companies and was inaugurated by Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

The show featured live performances by Pakistani artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making and also highlighted the country's diverse tourism potential.

“The Travel and Adventure Show is a fantastic show and many countries and tour operators are present here,” Ambassador Masood was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

“It is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan Pavilion has been awarded the Best in Show in International Travel and Adventure Show,” he said.

The show has been ongoing for over 19 years and has been able to connect over 2.5 million travel enthusiasts, over 15,000 unique Travel Advisors, and thousands of travel media along with brining in billions of dollars for different countries.

In his message on this occasion, Wasi Shah, the state minister for tourism and PTDC chairman, lavished praise on the organizers and congratulated them for the arrangements and ensuring the portrayal of all regions of Pakistan at the pavilion.

The minister expressed optimism that these endeavors would significantly contribute to drawing an increased number of international visitors to Pakistan. This, in turn, would not only unlock the tourism potential of the country but also play a pivotal role in enhancing the image of Pakistan on the global stage.

Web Desk

