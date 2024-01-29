China stops issuance of visas to this country: Read details here

BEIJING - The government of China has stopped the issuance of visas to citizens from Lithuania, a step that has shocked political analysts.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed the development without sharing any further details of the decision.

"We have been informed about this. No further information has been provided," he told Lithuanian journalists in Kyiv.

The minister also confirmed that he was unaware of the reasons for and duration of the suspension. On the other hand, China has also not issued any official statement highlighting the reasons for the suspension of visas.

China, and Lithuania experienced turbulence in diplomatic ties in the past as well when the Chinese mission temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Lithuanian citizens in November 2021.

At that time, Beijing had said the move was due to technical reasons, but the development came after China had officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires in response to the opening of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius.

It is to be highlighted that the decision has sent shockwaves across the power corridors as China is generally easing visa restrictions for other countries.

On Sunday, China inked a visa-free agreement with Thailand under which the citizens would be able to enter China without the need for a visa on a permanent basis from March this year.

China's visa relations also expanded to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain last year as citizens of these countries have been allowed to enter China visa-free for stays of up to 15 days without having to undergo visa procedures.

China has also announced plans aimed at facilitating travel from Switzerland and Ireland; however, the decision for citizens from Lithuania seems a policy shift though an official statement in this regard is awaited.

Lithuania, situated in the Baltic region of Europe, is a country with a rich historical and cultural heritage. Bordered by Latvia to the north, Belarus to the east and south, Poland to the south, and the Baltic Sea to the west, Lithuania boasts a diverse landscape featuring lakes, rivers, and dense forests.

Vilnius, the capital and largest city of the country, is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. With a population of around 2.8 million people, Lithuania is known for its warm hospitality and a blend of traditional and modern influences.