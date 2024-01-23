The busiest airport in the world is located in this Muslim country: Details inside

DUBAI - In another achievement, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was declared the busiest airport for January 2024.

Data released by aviation consultancy OAG confirms that the airport recorded 5 million seats in the ongoing month, surpassing Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which moved down into second place with 4.7 million seats.

The airport has been in the news for being the busiest for quite a long period. For instance, in January 2023, DXB held the position of the second busiest global airport, and in 2019, it ranked third.

Moreover, OAG's data also implies that DXB was the busiest international airport for 2023 with 56.5 million seats.

Regarding the criteria, OAG determines its rankings based on scheduled capacity for the current month compared to the equivalent month in 2023. The top 10 busiest global airports consider total capacity (domestic and international), while the top 10 busiest international airports focus solely on international seats.

Other airports in the list of the 10 busiest global (domestic and international) airports for January include Tokyo International (Haneda), Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Dallas/Fort Worth, Shanghai Pudong, Denver International, Istanbul, and Beijing Capital International.

In the realm of the busiest international airports, Dubai maintained its leading position, followed by London Heathrow, Seoul Incheon, Singapore Changi, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Hong Kong International, Doha, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International, Khaleej Times.

The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have been ramping up efforts to provide facilitation to the passengers arriving in the emirate. The government is also opening up new avenues of investment and it seeks to diversify its revenue stream.