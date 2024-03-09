Search

This airport is reducing travel stress of flyers through therapy dogs: Details inside

Web Desk
08:25 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
ISTANBUL - The managers of the Istanbul International Airport have introduced a novel solution to confront the travel anxiety of passengers as special dogs have been deputed to the facility.

The Airport has launched the "Therapy Dog Project," the first of its kind in Türkiye introducing specially trained therapy dogs to interact with passengers within the international departures area.

The initiative is led by iGA Istanbul Airport and Abdülkadir Demirtaş, the Customer Experience Manager at the Airport said traveling can induce stress, and they were dedicated to creating a serene and pleasant environment for the passengers.

"Supported by scientific research, the presence of therapy dogs has been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce stress and anxiety levels, thereby fostering a more enjoyable travel experience. Our goal is for passengers to depart our airport with positive and memorable experiences," he said.

As far as the details are concerned, the project currently features five therapy dogs and is managed by a team led by Volkan Arslan, the airport's Veterinarian, overseeing the dogs' training and care.

These specially trained dogs roam the airport premises, offering support and comfort to passengers during peak travel times. The airport management has stated that four pet rooms have also been provided across the airport furnished with amenities such as pet food, litter, and scratching boards to ensure a comfortable and convenient experience for travelers and their pets.

