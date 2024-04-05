Search

Bali to fast track immigration with installation of additional auto gates

Web Desk
03:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
JAKARTA - The authorities in Indonesia are trying to speed up immigration clearance at the Bali International Airport so that the flyers can navigate through the immigration process swiftly.

The government has already installed over two dozen auto gates at the airport; however, plans are underway to install another 20 auto gates at the international departures terminal, which will bring the total number of auto gates at the airport to 80.

The officials are facing the challenge of queues, especially after the imposition of a tourist tax besides the fact that the visa-free travel facility has been withdrawn for multiple countries.

Before Covid-19, tourists from Australia, New Zealand, most European countries, and the United States were granted visa-free travel. Currently, tourists from over 90 countries must apply for a visa on arrival, for their 30-day stay. 

As far as the auto gates are concerned, they help speed up the arrival and immigration process expeditiously. The auto gates can be used by Indonesian citizens, and foreign nationals who carry electronic passports, and those who hold the e-Visa on Arrival or any other electronic visa category.

Moreover, foreign nationals arriving in Bali on a KITAS (Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas), KITAP (Kartu Izin Tinggal Tetap), or BVK (Bebas Visa Kunjungan) who have registered on the Indonesian E-Visa page can also use the auto gates at Bali Airport and at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport. 

The auto gates harness sophisticated technology and use a combination of facial recognition technology and border control management systems to quickly and efficiently process arrivals into the country. 

It is to be mentioned that those arriving in Indonesia must get the e-visa in advance by browsing the website (https://molina.imigrasi.go.id/) though the authorities have clarified that the visa processing would be unavailable from April 8th to April 15th.

