Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

TORONTO - Canada is set to introduce a series of measures to restrict temporary immigration as the 'anti-immigration' sentiments grow in the country.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller confirmed introducing the measures in this regard while confirming that the government will not implement a broad program to grant status to undocumented residents at this time.
In an interview with Reuters, the minister said the era of uncapped programs allowing entry into this country is rapidly concluding, adding that one can't just abruptly halt and expect an immediate stop.
Canada has long been known for its welcoming stance towards newcomers and immigrants, with the incumbent Liberal government significantly increasing the influx of new residents, particularly temporary ones, to address labor shortages following the pandemic.
On the flip side, over the past year, sentiment has shifted, with immigrants being blamed for worsening the housing crisis and affordability issues in the country. Critics argue that the federal government has permitted an excessive number of new arrivals.
"I'm not naive enough to believe Canada is immune to anti-immigrant sentiment waves. Canadians desire a system that is under control," Miller remarked in a phone interview on Thursday.
He emphasized that Canadians want a system that makes sense, retains welcoming elements we're proud of, but must be logical.
Miller predicted that immigration would be "a top issue, if not the top issue, in the next election," expected in late 2025.
It is to be highlighted that like Australia and the UK, the Canadian government has already started implementing measures to address the situation and discourage newcomers including students from coming to the country.
In January, the government announced a two-year cap on international students. In March, the immigration minister introduced Canada's first-ever cap on temporary immigration, aiming to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years from 6.2% in 2023.
When asked if the government had committed a mistake by allowing rapid growth in temporary residents, Miller responded that every government makes mistakes, but the minister hastened to add that coming out of COVID, the country faced significant labor shortages.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.