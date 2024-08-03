Search

Immigration

Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

08:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

TORONTO - Canada is set to introduce a series of measures to restrict temporary immigration as the 'anti-immigration' sentiments grow in the country.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller confirmed introducing the measures in this regard while confirming that the government will not implement a broad program to grant status to undocumented residents at this time.

In an interview with Reuters, the minister said the era of uncapped programs allowing entry into this country is rapidly concluding, adding that one can't just abruptly halt and expect an immediate stop.

Canada has long been known for its welcoming stance towards newcomers and immigrants, with the incumbent Liberal government significantly increasing the influx of new residents, particularly temporary ones, to address labor shortages following the pandemic.

On the flip side, over the past year, sentiment has shifted, with immigrants being blamed for worsening the housing crisis and affordability issues in the country. Critics argue that the federal government has permitted an excessive number of new arrivals.

"I'm not naive enough to believe Canada is immune to anti-immigrant sentiment waves. Canadians desire a system that is under control," Miller remarked in a phone interview on Thursday.

He emphasized that Canadians want a system that makes sense, retains welcoming elements we're proud of, but must be logical.

Miller predicted that immigration would be "a top issue, if not the top issue, in the next election," expected in late 2025.

It is to be highlighted that like Australia and the UK, the Canadian government has already started implementing measures to address the situation and discourage newcomers including students from coming to the country.

In January, the government announced a two-year cap on international students. In March, the immigration minister introduced Canada's first-ever cap on temporary immigration, aiming to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years from 6.2% in 2023.

When asked if the government had committed a mistake by allowing rapid growth in temporary residents, Miller responded that every government makes mistakes, but the minister hastened to add that coming out of COVID, the country faced significant labor shortages.

