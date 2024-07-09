Search

Immigration

With free food and fun activities, this country is rewarding tourists like never before

Web Desk
04:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
With free food and fun activities, this country is rewarding tourists like never before

COPENHAGEN - To encourage tourists to participate in sustainable practices across the city, the authorities in Copenhagen have introduced an innovative initiative, CopenPay.

The scheme rewards visitors who engage in activities such as litter picking, using public transport, or cycling with a variety of free rewards, including meals, beverages, and cultural experiences.

Launched by the city's tourism board, CopenPay seeks to balance the environmental impact associated with tourism and over-tourism while keeping travel more sustainable and environment-friendly.

A spokesperson from Copenhagen's tourism board said the initiative is designed not only to encourage responsible tourism but also to alleviate the environmental burden exacerbated by visitors, clarifying that the program aims to promote sustainable behaviors among existing tourists rather than attract new visitors to the city.

It is to be highlighted that the scheme can be successful in the future considering that at present two dozen companies are participating in the scheme and none of them are paid by the government for rewarding the tourists. 

Getting rewards is very simple and tourists need to show their public transport ticket or a picture of themselves while picking up litter or volunteering at urban farms. 

'By converting green actions into currency for cultural experiences, tourists are given a unique opportunity to explore Copenhagen in a way that benefits both the environment and the local community,' said city's major, Sophie Haestorp Andersen.

The tourism board mentions on its website that CopenPay is 'built on trust, just as Danish society is the most trusting in the world,'. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

04:59 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

This country is closing duty-free stores at airports

04:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

With free food and fun activities, this country is rewarding tourists ...

03:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

08:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Senior PIA officer arrested in Bahrain

08:38 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Germany suspends visa services in this Pakistani city

03:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Ireland tightens visa requirements for two countries

Immigration

08:27 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

After UAE, Canadian team to inspect airports in Pakistan

09:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

New Zealand relaxes work visa rules for international student's family

08:13 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Kuwait relaxes visa rules for domestic workers in immigration overhaul

08:02 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

PIA launches special flights for Iraq as Muharram begins

08:44 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

'Dead and Buried': UK premier scraps Rwanda deportation plan for ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:12 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 

Gold & Silver

05:12 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market - Currency Rates - 9 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.25 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.65 916.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: