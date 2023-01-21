25 Pakistani bikers heading for Umrah welcomed in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI – Twenty-five Pakistani bikers heading to Islam's holiest sites in Makkah stopped by at the Pakistan's Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The bikers are on the spiritual journey as part of Cross Route Club in Pakistan. They were coming from Iran and were welcomed at the embassy by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE for a lunch.
The bikers would be performing Umrah after covering a distance of 14,000 km and would pass through Jordan and Iraq as well. Their journey started on January 6 from Lahore and would end in 60-days.
Leader of the bikers’ group, Mukarram Tareen said that the travel would portray Pakistan in a favourable light before the international community and would highlight its rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty and the warm hospitality of Pakistani people.
On the other hand, Pakistan's ambassador lavished praise on the group for promoting Pakistan in different regional countries and stressed the need for such tours from the country to be organised frequently.
The bikers also planted a tree at the embassy to mark the occasion and stop over.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
