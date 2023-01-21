25 Pakistani bikers heading for Umrah welcomed in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI – Twenty-five Pakistani bikers heading to Islam's holiest sites in Makkah stopped by at the Pakistan's Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The bikers are on the spiritual journey as part of Cross Route Club in Pakistan. They were coming from Iran and were welcomed at the embassy by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE for a lunch.

The bikers would be performing Umrah after covering a distance of 14,000 km and would pass through Jordan and Iraq as well. Their journey started on January 6 from Lahore and would end in 60-days.

Leader of the bikers’ group, Mukarram Tareen said that the travel would portray Pakistan in a favourable light before the international community and would highlight its rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty and the warm hospitality of Pakistani people.

On the other hand, Pakistan's ambassador lavished praise on the group for promoting Pakistan in different regional countries and stressed the need for such tours from the country to be organised frequently.

The bikers also planted a tree at the embassy to mark the occasion and stop over.