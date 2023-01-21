‘Disgusting’: Celebrities condemn torture on female student at Lahore’s elite school

A disturbing clip of a female student being tortured by her class fellows at an elite school in the provincial capital has sparked outrage on social media.

As students involved in the torture secured interim bail, dodging police raids, the triggering clip is drawing online ire with the country’s celebrities now condemning the incident.

Here's how the members of Pakistan's entertainment industry reacted:

Ahmad Ali Butt

Actor and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt took to Instagram to share his two cents on the new low of society. In a story shared on Instagram, the Parey Hutt Love star wrote: “After watching the female student being beaten and tortured while other girls filmed her and called her names, proves how much drugs and social media exploited our Youth.”

He blamed parents for being unaware of their children's habits. Butt further called out school management who let this horrible incident take place, and prayed for the social wrongdoings.

Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill also called out the torture of school student. “Bullying is not cool bruh, Not cool at all.”

"When our kids learn this?" she questioned while lamenting the latest event that raised eyebrows, as parent paid thousands in monthly tuition to top educational institutions.

Merub Ali

Merub Ali took to the photo-sharing app and called the incident ‘disgusting’. "Hope the victim gets justice," she wrote and hoped that these 'snooty baba ki princess' serve jail time.

School girls secure pre-arrest bail

A local court in the provincial capital Lahore has granted pre-arrest bail to the female students for allegedly torturing their class fellow. The petition was filed under section 498 CRPC for the grant of bail by Jannat Malik, Kainat Malik, and Umaima Qaisar. The petitioner prayed before the court to grant pre-arrest bail, maintaining they were dragged in a 'false, baseless, and fabricated case'.

The petitioner maintained that the complainant has a problem with drugs and even offered them the banned substance. Meanwhile, Judge Zafar Iqbal of the Lahore sessions court granted the pre-arrest bail till January 30 and directed all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

The development comes as police have started a hunt to arrest the four female school students for allegedly torturing one of their class fellow.

The cops conducted raids at the residences of the accused, but the family members managed to dodge the police raids in the upscale society of the provincial capital. On the other hand, the police have got a medical check-up of the victim girl whose father filed a criminal complaint.

It was reported that investigators also grilled the school administration in this regard after a clip showing three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students filming the incident went viral on viral on social media. In the clip, one of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently.