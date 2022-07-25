Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha pair up for upcoming drama serial ‘Adan’

Lollywood diva Mansha Pasha and heartthrob Junaid Khan have paired up for the upcoming drama serial “Adan”and needless to say, the fans are overjoyed to see the couple bringing the magic back onscreen.

Written by Shagufta Bhatti, the screenwriter for the romance-filled plot is Atique Inayat. The show is being produced by Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat’s Showcase Productions. It will air on channel Aan TV.

The Sun Yara actor took to his Instagram handle and teased the fans with a beautiful pictures of himself and co-actor Mansha.

"And we are back!! Something new coming up real soon ????

@manshapasha", captioned the Hum Tum actor.

Expected to release in September, Khan spoke to Images and revealed some details about the new project and why the audience enjoys their chemistry so much.

“My character is a journalist — the kind that writes blogs and is very active on social media. Basically, he has the fire to change the system and eliminate corruption from [it]. He tries to highlight the wrongs in society."

It is pertinent to mention that the duo have starred in dramas such as Dil-e-Beqarar, Madiha Maliha and Zara Aur Mehrunnisa together.

On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan were last seen in the film Kahay Dil Jidhar. The film had gotten a positive response from the fans.