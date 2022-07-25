Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to release in November 2023
Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has left the sports buff overjoyed as he announced the launch of his biopic titled - "Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds".
The famous cricketer has decided to tell his own story in the form of a biopic and named it after his on field nickname - which he got for being one of the fastest bowlers of his time.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Akhtar shared a teaser for the film and captioned, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my biopic, Rawalpindi Express — Running Against The Odds.
“If you think you know a lot already, you’re mistaken. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. An international project by Q Film Productions [and the] first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman.”
The director, Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, said actualising an idea he had in 2016 is like a dream come true for him.
Moreover, the launch date of the film is said to be November 16, 2023. Additional details are yet to be revealed.
