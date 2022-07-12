Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani pair up for Shoaib Mansoor's new film 'Aasman Bolay Ga'

02:20 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Source: Emmad Irfani/Maya Ali (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor has announced his new project, Aasmaan Bolay Ga, featuring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani. 

The Khuda Ke Liye maker took to Instagram to announce it. 

“Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna, Aasmaan Bolay Ga. There you go! The wait is finally over! Ladies & gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts and brace yourselves for the skies! Shoaib Mansoor’s new adventure and venture, Aasmaan Bolay Ga is on the horizon to take you on an unforgettable journey! Sit tight!” he wrote. 

This is for the first time that Maya Ali and Irfani are pairing up for the same project. 

Earlier, the director dropped a hint about his new movie. 

“It was the 7th of July 2007; the film journey started…fast-forward to 15 years, it’s the same date and an anonymous teaser is here from the master-mind himself Shoaib Mansoor! Is there a sequence to the names of the films? Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna… agay kia ho ga? Any wild guesses?”

