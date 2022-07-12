Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani pair up for Shoaib Mansoor's new film 'Aasman Bolay Ga'
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor has announced his new project, Aasmaan Bolay Ga, featuring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani.
The Khuda Ke Liye maker took to Instagram to announce it.
“Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna, Aasmaan Bolay Ga. There you go! The wait is finally over! Ladies & gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts and brace yourselves for the skies! Shoaib Mansoor’s new adventure and venture, Aasmaan Bolay Ga is on the horizon to take you on an unforgettable journey! Sit tight!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
This is for the first time that Maya Ali and Irfani are pairing up for the same project.
Earlier, the director dropped a hint about his new movie.
“It was the 7th of July 2007; the film journey started…fast-forward to 15 years, it’s the same date and an anonymous teaser is here from the master-mind himself Shoaib Mansoor! Is there a sequence to the names of the films? Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna… agay kia ho ga? Any wild guesses?”
'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she ... 09:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
"Tell me with your eyes…," is the latest style statement from the beautiful and talented Pakistani actress Maya ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Karachi man shoots charged bull before slaughtering on Eidul-Adha, ...05:30 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
- At least 26 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh04:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Domestic worker killed for stealing food from refrigerator in Lahore03:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani pair up for Shoaib Mansoor's new film 'Aasman ...02:20 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022