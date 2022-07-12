Saniya Shamshad stuns fans with swimming pool photos

Web Desk
03:16 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Saniya Shamshad stuns fans with swimming pool photos
Source: @ saniyashamshadhussain (Instagram)
Share

Starlet Saniya Shamshad might have been from the television screens. Still, her active presence on social media is undoubtedly winning hearts, in particular, her adorable son who is a cute little charmer.

The Sadqay Tumharay actor recently shares adorable pictures with her son Azlan Syed and the adorable duo are melting hearts online.

Taking to Instagram, the Zinda Dargor actress dropped stunning pool clicks with her son and needless to say, her little bundle of joy looked cute while beating the summer heat. "Mr Azlan Syed and I. ♥️ @azlansyed2021", captioned the Hiddat actor.

Saniya tied the knot to Hidayat Syed back in July 2019 and moved to Australia. The 31-year-old actress made her acting debut in Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed in 2011.

On the work front, the rising star has starred in several projects namely Sadqay Tumhare, Mein Adhuri, Rashk, and Piya Naam Ka Diya.

Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video ... 11:56 AM | 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad Hussain are two incredibly talented actresses in entertainment industry ...

More From This Category
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani pair up for Shoaib ...
02:20 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy
12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Hania Aamir shares adorable clicks on Eidul Adha ...
10:57 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his ...
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video
02:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr