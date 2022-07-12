Saniya Shamshad stuns fans with swimming pool photos

Starlet Saniya Shamshad might have been from the television screens. Still, her active presence on social media is undoubtedly winning hearts, in particular, her adorable son who is a cute little charmer.

The Sadqay Tumharay actor recently shares adorable pictures with her son Azlan Syed and the adorable duo are melting hearts online.

Taking to Instagram, the Zinda Dargor actress dropped stunning pool clicks with her son and needless to say, her little bundle of joy looked cute while beating the summer heat. "Mr Azlan Syed and I. ♥️ @azlansyed2021", captioned the Hiddat actor.

Saniya tied the knot to Hidayat Syed back in July 2019 and moved to Australia. The 31-year-old actress made her acting debut in Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed in 2011.

On the work front, the rising star has starred in several projects namely Sadqay Tumhare, Mein Adhuri, Rashk, and Piya Naam Ka Diya.