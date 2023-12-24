Search

IN PICTURES: 'Mannat Murad' famed Sana Nadir ties the knot

Noor Fatima
09:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Sana Nadir
Source: Sana Nadir (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Sana Nadir, a Pakistani actress famed for her portrayal of Naggi in the blockbuster drama-romance series Mannat Murad, as she has tied the knot.

After captivating the audience with her stellar performance in the Iqra Aziz-Talha Chahour starrer television series, Nadir had the internet smitten with her Nikah ceremony, and entered a new phase in her life.

Opting for a breathtakingly beautiful golden gharara for her big day, Nadir stunned social media users as she shared candid moments from the ceremony. 

The drama-romance is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain starring Iqra Aziz and Talha Chahour in the titular roles. The supporting cast boasts Irsa Ghazal, Noor ul Hassan, Rabya Kulsoom and Uzma Hassan. Nadir essays the role of Naggi Chaudhary, Razia's youngest daughter, Nudrat, Itrat, Fazeelat and Murad's youngest sister.

Mannat Murad shows the relationship between a husband and wife blossom and go through ups and downs — Aziz as Mannat and Chahour as Murad — while they battle societal norms and live under a matriarch. Nadir's character, Naggi, is the least troublesome for Mannat and Murad. 

Noor Fatima

