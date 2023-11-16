Saboor Aly upset over Iqra Aziz's bridal look for drama "Mannat Murad"

In a bizarre twist of events, the renowned actor Iqra Aziz has become embroiled in a burgeoning controversy surrounding her latest show, Mannat Murad. The controversy erupted when it was reported that she had worn Saboor Aly's wedding attire for the show. The revelation surfaced when Saboor, taking to her Instagram Story, expressed her disappointment, characterizing the incident as a stark replication of her cherished memories.

Saboor shared a local publication's report on her Instagram Story, juxtaposing her and Iqra's looks, and conveyed her dismay, stating, "And how am I supposed to feel about this? My moment, my memories, my sentiments, my vision, and my look for the most special day of my life. My heart was put into every little detail of my entire look. However, there's a difference between being inspired and copying. Special day copied blatantly."

Saboor, who tied the knot early last year, adorned a stunning gold ensemble on her wedding day, exuding elegance and grace. Opting for a traditional gharara with a green and red border, paired with a matching dupatta pinned in the classic bridal style, she completed her look with a carefully selected choker and maala set, complemented by a jhoomar and teeka. With soft makeup, showcasing brown eyes and red lips, Saboor presented a timeless look suitable for a daytime ceremony.

The groom complemented her attire with a white kurta pyjama, accompanied by a matching shawl and turban. Videos of the couple on their special day circulated online shortly after the event, capturing Saboor's overwhelming emotions and Ali Ansari consoling her.

As the controversy unfolds on social media, the impact on the viewership and reception of Mannat Murad remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Iqra will respond.

On the work front, Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan and Teri Chah Mein.