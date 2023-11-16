Saboor Aly upset over Iqra Aziz's bridal look for drama "Mannat Murad"

In a bizarre twist of events, the renowned actor Iqra Aziz has become embroiled in a burgeoning controversy surrounding her latest show, Mannat Murad. The controversy erupted when it was reported that she had worn Saboor Aly's wedding attire for the show. The revelation surfaced when Saboor, taking to her Instagram Story, expressed her disappointment, characterizing the incident as a stark replication of her cherished memories.
Saboor shared a local publication's report on her Instagram Story, juxtaposing her and Iqra's looks, and conveyed her dismay, stating, "And how am I supposed to feel about this? My moment, my memories, my sentiments, my vision, and my look for the most special day of my life. My heart was put into every little detail of my entire look. However, there's a difference between being inspired and copying. Special day copied blatantly."
Saboor, who tied the knot early last year, adorned a stunning gold ensemble on her wedding day, exuding elegance and grace. Opting for a traditional gharara with a green and red border, paired with a matching dupatta pinned in the classic bridal style, she completed her look with a carefully selected choker and maala set, complemented by a jhoomar and teeka. With soft makeup, showcasing brown eyes and red lips, Saboor presented a timeless look suitable for a daytime ceremony.
The groom complemented her attire with a white kurta pyjama, accompanied by a matching shawl and turban. Videos of the couple on their special day circulated online shortly after the event, capturing Saboor's overwhelming emotions and Ali Ansari consoling her.
As the controversy unfolds on social media, the impact on the viewership and reception of Mannat Murad remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Iqra will respond.
On the work front, Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan and Teri Chah Mein.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
