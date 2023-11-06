  

Saboor Aly leaves fans smitten with her latest look

Web Desk
07:25 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Saboor Aly leaves fans smitten with her latest look
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is well known for her acting endeavours and loved for her bewitching looks. The gorgeous diva has garnered a loyal fan following due to her stunning wardrobe choices. The Tum Ho Wajah actress has been adored by millions of fans for her lively personality and ethereal beauty. A recent video posted by the starlet made netizens go gaga over her effortless charm.

Recently, Aly grabbed the spotlight donning a captivating floral-printed ethnic ensemble that beautifully complemented her bright and infectious smile, leaving fans and fashion aficionados spellbound.

The floral pattern, drenched in rich and intricate deep red hues, exuded a sense of vitality and exuberance. This lively print perfectly mirrored her cheerful and playful persona, further enhanced by her radiant smile.

Fans and admirers showered the actress with compliments in the comments section.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan and Teri Chah Mein.

