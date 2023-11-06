Pakistan reacts to Israeli minister’s threat to strike Gaza with nuclear bomb

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned the statement made by a Israeli minister regarding the threat to strike the besieged Gaza strip with nuclear bomb.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the statement as a threat to regional stability and peace, adding that it showed that Israel was bent on Palestinians’ genocide.

The heritage minister of Israel during an interview had threatened that an option to use atom bomb against Gaza was also on the cards.

Earlier, Qatar and other countries have strongly condemned the statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces advanced assault in Gaza, with 2500 attacks on innocent Palestinians in one night, and amid continuous bombardment, another 280 more people ahve been killed in overnight attacks.

Fresh data shared by Palestinian authorities suggests that the death toll in the enclave reached 9,770 people, with 4,008 children. In the occupied region, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

Tel Aviv continue to pound displaced Palestinians and bombed refugee camps back to back despite condemnations. Residences of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza come under attack and nearly two dozen Palestinians lost their lives while many suffered injuries.

Despite the pressure from international community, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, refused cease-fire and demanded release of hostages.